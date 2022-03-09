JONESBORO — Sarah Doss was recently named executive director of the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance. In this capacity, Doss serves as the authority of information and chief advocate for the commercial district of downtown Jonesboro.
“After talking with Sarah at length in her interview, the board knew without a doubt that she was the perfect fit for executive director of DJA,” Margaret Holloway, board president of DJA, said in the announcement.
“We felt very lucky to have found someone with Sarah’s strengths. She has hit the ground running since and already made great accomplishments in just a short time,” Holloway added.
Doss is a graduate of Union University in Jackson, Tenn., where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing.
Before her time with DJA, Doss oversaw community engagement for First Commercial Bank.
Doss is actively involved on the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as well as Leadership Jonesboro, Jonesboro Young Professionals Network, the A-State Committee and the United Way of Northeast Arkansas Loaned Executive program.
As DJA executive director, she serves as its voice on the Business and Arts and Oasis Arts and Eats committees.
