CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Delta Regional Authority announced on Tuesday, a $3,239,382 investment that will boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents.
According to the press release, the investment will be matched by $7.1 million and will attract an additional $45.8 million in leveraged private investment into the Arkansas Delta.
The eight new investment projects will improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure, and support workforce development in communities across the Arkansas Delta. These projects are expected to create or retain 516 jobs, train 240 individuals and affect 1,068 families.
Funding for these projects is provided by the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program which provides direct investment into community-based and regional projects to support basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce training and education, and small businesses development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship, and the Community Infrastructure Fund which targets physical infrastructure projects that help build safer, more resilient communities in the Delta region.
DRA coordinates directly with the Office of the Governor for the State of Arkansas and its local development districts for program funding implementation.
Among the projects funded by CIF was Osceola industrial sewer improvements. The city of Osceola will use funds to upgrade the Country Club Road Lift Station with a larger adjacent force main to prevent further environmental issues in the system. This investment is projected to retain 40 jobs and affect four families.
DRA Invested $1,014,000, with a total investment of $5,733,470, and additional capital investment of $40,000,000.
Projects funded by SEDAP included the Newport Information Technology Center. The city of Newport will use the funds to construct a parking lot for the Newport Information Technology Training Center. This investment is projected to train 40 individuals.
DRA Invested $257,162 with a total investment of $285,013.
