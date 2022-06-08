CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Beginning June 1, application is open for the Delta Regional Authority 2023 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.
DLI is an extensive, nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.
Chosen through a competitive application process, the 2023 Executive Academy class will include approximately 30 fellows from the eight-state DRA region including Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.
Sessions led by local, regional and national experts cover policy areas such as infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce development, public health and other fields necessary to facilitate economic growth in the Delta.
As a result, DLI fellows graduate with improved decision-making skills, policy development know-how, strengthened leadership capacity, and a mutual understanding of regional, state, and local cultures and issues.
Those interested can apply through Aug. 12. Applications and the 2023 DLI Executive Academy schedule are available at dra.gov/leadership.
