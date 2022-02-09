CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Delta Regional Authority is now accepting proposals from qualified organizations, including nonprofits, institutions of higher education, and other entities to work in partnership with DRA to develop and deploy a nationally recognized technical assistance program.
According to a press release, the Delta Small Business Academy is designed to complement and enhance traditional public and private small business assistance networks. The program will provide technical assistance and training programs to facilitate economic stability and viability for small and medium-sized business owners and late-stage entrepreneurs in the DRA footprint with an emphasis on those in rural areas as well as members of underserved, minority, and/or marginalized groups by helping to improve their ability to navigate business operations.
“Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, creating about two-thirds of new American jobs each year, and Delta Regional Authority is committed to help them flourish and thrive,” said DRA Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman Leslie Durham.
“The Delta Small Business Academy will help small businesses and late-stage entrepreneurs by creating an ecosystem of technical expertise, mentorships, peer networking, and resources so they can develop and grow to strengthen the economic outlook throughout the Delta region.”
Proposals are being solicited for a cooperative agreement in the development and administration of the programming, training, and resources for DSBA.
DRA is seeking an organization or a consortium of organizations with demonstrated experience in providing technical assistance and/or capacity-building programming to entrepreneurs, small businesses, and similar organizations.
Responding organizations must submit proposals in PDF format electronically to smallbusiness@dra.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. CT on April 8.
