JONESBORO — As COVID cases climb with the introduction of the omicron variant, NEA Baptist has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing location at 909 Enterprise Drive in Jonesboro.
Appointments are not necessary.
Signage will be posted at the location to ensure proper flow. Participants should utilize the lane marked “Urgent Care,” and remain in their vehicle during the visit. Testing services are available Monday-Friday.
For all other non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, patients should utilize other urgent care locations throughout the region.
A complete list is available a bit.ly/3mzQcOk.
The hospital emergency department is for severe illness or injury only. The Emergency Department is not a location for walk-in COVID-19 testing.
