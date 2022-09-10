JONESBORO — Writer and journalist Alice Driver will present a guest lecture at 6 p.m. Monday in the drama theatre of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the campus of Arkansas State University.
Her topic will be immigration and femicide along the U.S.–Mexico border, a topic on which she has frequently reported over the past decade.
A native of the Ozarks, Driver has written on these and other topics for several prominent outlets, including The Atlantic and National Geographic, and is also the author of several books.
The lecture will be hosted by the College of Liberal Arts and Communication, Department of History, School of Media and Journalism, Heritage Studies Program, Department of Communication, Department of Political Science, and Department of English, Philosophy and World Languages.
For more information, contact Dr. Justin Castro, chair of the Department of History at jcastro@ astate.edu or 870-972-2696.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.