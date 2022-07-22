JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra will host its annual gala on Sept. 10 at the Gardens at Harmony, 4517 E. Parker Road in Jonesboro. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
This year’s theme is Autumn in New York and the entertainment will feature a jazz combo band and performers from The Link Theatre Co.
The 2022 gala will posthumously honor Dr. J.D. Kelly.
This is the primary fundraiser for the DSO 2022-23 season and will include a raffle and both live and silent auctions.
Tickets are $125 per person or $900 for a table of eight, and will go on sale Aug. 1.
Sponsorship or donation questions can be addressed to DSO Executive Director Catherine Norvell at executivedirector@ deltasymphonyorchestra.org.
