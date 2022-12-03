DSO to host holiday events

The Delta Symphony Orchestra Symphony Guild will have framed Christmas trees created with jewelry on sale in the grand lobby of the Fowler Center prior to the DSO Holiday Concert set for 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center.

 Courtesy of DSO

JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra Silent Auction will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and close at 7 p.m. Friday.

All proceeds will benefit the DSO and its programs in Northeast Arkansas.