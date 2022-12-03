DSO to host holiday events

JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra Silent Auction will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and close at 7 p.m. Friday.
All proceeds will benefit the DSO and its programs in Northeast Arkansas.
When the auction begins, a picture of each auction item will be posted on the DSO Facebook page.
Bids will be placed in the comments area below each image. To increase a bid, a new comment must be added. Bidders should not edit older bids. At the end of the auction items will be marked closed and the highest bidder will receive that item.
Bidders must be local to arrange for item pickups.
Winning bidders will have the option of using a payment link or paying in person at the DSO Holiday Concert scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.
Item pickups may be made either at the DSO office, 920 Gee St. or at the concert.
To arrange a pickup time and location, call 870-761-8254.
The Holiday Concert will feature a selection of holiday classics, the Foundation of Arts ballerinas performing selected dances from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and a performance of Sleigh Ride with guest conductor, George Cavenaugh.
The concert will close with the traditional DSO sing-a-long and an appearance by Santa Claus.
The NEA Horn Club will perform in the grand lobby of the Fowler Center prior to the concert from 1-1:40 p.m.
Also prior to the concert, the Symphony Guild will have framed jewelry trees available for purchase in the lobby, with a variety of sizes and prices available.
All proceeds will help fund DSO programs in Northeast Arkansas.
Concert ticket prices range from $20-$35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, www. deltasymphonyorchestra.org/tickets, or by calling the DSO office.
Group rates and special needs accommodations must be arranged by phone.
