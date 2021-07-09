JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the return of live performances by hosting a season kick-off party, Ragtime to Riches, on Sept. 25, on the grounds of the historic Johnson-Sanderson House, at 1001 Union St.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with live music, raffles, drinks, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Period costumes are encouraged but not required.
Tickets are $60 plus applicable fees and available through Eventbrite.com or the DSO website, www.deltasymphonyorchestra.org, and include two drink vouchers and a raffle entry.
This is an outdoor event. A rain date of Oct. 2 has been set.
All proceeds will support the Delta Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 season and its mission of entertaining, educating and enriching lives in the Delta region by providing orchestral music of artistic excellence.
The 2021-22 season will include:
Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 17, 2 p.m. – The DSO and The Link Theatre Company present a concert version of the musical, “Ragtime.”
Dec. 5, 2 p.m. – DSO Christmas program.
Feb. 27, 3 p.m. – Classical Concert.
April 24, 4 p.m. – Young Artist Concert.
Season tickets are also available through the DSO website.
For more information call 870-761-8254 or email executivedirector@deltasymphonyorchestra.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.