JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra and conductor, Dr. Neale Bartee, will present a classical concert featuring nationally known tenor, Limmie Pulliam, at 2 p.m. March 19, in the Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive on the Arkansas State University campus.
Pulliam, a native of Kennett, Mo., was recently praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for his “full-throated vocal power, and intimate lyricism,” with his recent debut at Livermore Valley Opera in Verdi’s Otello. This season, he joins the roster of The Metropolitan Opera for the first time, covering Radames in Aida. He later performs the role with the Tulsa Opera for their 75th-anniversary gala concert.
Pulliam also debuts the role of the Prince in Rušalka with the Portland Opera. In concert, he debuts with the San Diego Symphony singing Verdi’s Requiem and makes his Carnegie Hall debut performing “The Ordering of Moses” in collaboration with Oberlin Conservatory, his alma mater.
He also joins pianist Mark Markham for “operatic greatest hits” concerts and spiritual recitals with the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and Delta Symphony Orchestra.
For the DSO concert, he will perform selections from Verdi, Wagner, and Puccini.
The DSO will also celebrate Women’s History Month with pieces by Florence Price and Amy Beach.
Ticket prices range from $20- $35 and are available at www. deltasymphonyorchestra/ tickets or by calling 870-761-8254. Group rates and special needs accommodations are available by phone only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.