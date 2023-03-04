JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra and conductor, Dr. Neale Bartee, will present a classical concert featuring nationally known tenor, Limmie Pulliam, at 2 p.m. March 19, in the Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive on the Arkansas State University campus.

Pulliam, a native of Kennett, Mo., was recently praised by the San Francisco Chronicle for his “full-throated vocal power, and intimate lyricism,” with his recent debut at Livermore Valley Opera in Verdi’s Otello. This season, he joins the roster of The Metropolitan Opera for the first time, covering Radames in Aida. He later performs the role with the Tulsa Opera for their 75th-anniversary gala concert.