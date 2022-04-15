JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young Artist Concert will be 4 p.m. April 24 in Riceland Hall at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, at Arkansas State University.
This concert will feature concertos played by winners of the 2022 Young Artist Competition, Crystal Kim a flautist from Pittsburg and Ella Saputra, a violinist from Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Kim will perform the solo in Ballade for Flute and Orchestra by Frank Martin while Saputra will solo in Violin Concerto … Andante Tranquillo by William Walton.
The DSO Regional Chorus, consisting of 200 students from area junior high schools, will combine for the grand finale of the season which will include both the Star-Spangled Banner and the Ukrainian National Anthem.
Dr. Neale Bartee will conduct.
Tickets range from $20 to $35 and are available by calling 870-761-8254 or online at www. deltasymphonyorchestra.org.
