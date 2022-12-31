Duck Classic raises more than $750,000

JONESBORO — The NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation has announced that the 20th Annual Duck Classic, held Dec. 13-14, was successful thanks to the support from sponsors, landowners, hunters and banquet attendees.
Thousands attended the banquet at First National Bank Arena which featured dinner, raffles, and, according to organizers, the most valuable live and silent auction lot in the history of the event.
The amount raised for the event totaled over $750,000 which will fund the operation of six key programs of the foundation to provide free services to the communities served by NEA Baptist.
“Our banquet was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. In 2021, it was abbreviated by the threat of tornadoes in the area. So to say we were nervous about the response to the first ‘normal’ Duck Classic banquet since 2019 was an understatement, but our community responded with one of the highest attendances in the 20-year history of the event.” Kim Provost, executive director of the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation said in the announcement. “The over $750,000 raised will impact countless lives over the next year through the work of our foundation.”
Duck Classic is a charity duck hunting competition consisting of a banquet followed by a tournament-style hunt where point values are awarded to various species and gender of ducks. The event attracts participants from 10 states as well as corporate sponsors from worldwide leaders in the duck hunting industry all coming together for a worthy cause.
NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to enhancing the lives of those it serves in Northeast Arkansas through the six programs it supports: the Center for Good Grief, Center for Healthy Children, Medicine Assistance program, HopeCircle, Wellness Works and ShareHope. For more information about the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation, visit www.NEABaptistFoundation.org
