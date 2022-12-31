Duck Classic raises more than $750,000

Thousands attended the 20th Annual Duck Classic banquet held Dec. 13 at First National Bank Arena, and featuring dinner, raffles and a live and silent auction; a tournament-style duck hunt was held the following day. The two-day event raised more than $750,000 to fund six programs supported by the NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The NEA Baptist Charitable Foundation has announced that the 20th Annual Duck Classic, held Dec. 13-14, was successful thanks to the support from sponsors, landowners, hunters and banquet attendees.

Thousands attended the banquet at First National Bank Arena which featured dinner, raffles, and, according to organizers, the most valuable live and silent auction lot in the history of the event.