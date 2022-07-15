BLYTHEVILLE — The Arts Council of Mississippi County will present a concert of piano and violin duets featuring brother and sister, Giorgiana Strazzullo on violin and Gianluca Strazzullo on piano.
The concert is set for 7 p.m. July 29 in the Adams/Vines Recital Hall at Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division St.
According to the press release, Giorgiana Strazzullo graduated from the “Domenico Cimarosa” Conservatory of Avellino, Italy, in 2009.
Gianluca Strazzullo has earned awards throughout Italy and much of Europe as an outstanding pianist. He has studied at Arkansas State University for a Masters and has been awarded his Doctorate in Piano Performance and Conducting from The University of Memphis.
Strazzullo serves on faculty at ANC as director of choral activities and serves as pianist/organist for First United Methodist and St. Stephen Episcopal churches in Blytheville.
The concert will be followed by a meet the artists reception open to all attendees. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, with discounted pricing for ANC students, faculty and staff with ANC I.D. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free with an adult.
For more information, or to reserve tickets, call 870-740-5940. Advance tickets are available at Arkham Comics and Used Books, 514 W. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.