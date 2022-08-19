EACC announces 2022-23 performance season

FORREST CITY — East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, has announced the upcoming 2022-23 performance season schedule for the EACC Fine Arts Center.
The EACC Spotlight Series will kick off Oct. 1 with Multi-Platinum Country star Trace Adkins. In his 25-year career, Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted over 20 singles, earned numerous awards and Grammy nominations, and garnered over two billion music streams.
A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, the Louisiana native is known for his dynamic baritone and memorable live performances.
Season package subscribers will receive renewal information and renewals will continue through Wednesday. Season ticket packages will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 29. Packages will be available online at EACC.edu or by calling 870-633-4480 ext. 352. Season subscription options save up to 20 percent.
Single tickets to all Spotlight Series events are $44 and generally go on sale six weeks prior to the event. All Spotlight Series performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Additional performers scheduled for the 2022-23 season include The Association on Oct. 22.
This group, founded in 1965, has sold over 80 million records, tapes, CDs and DVDs with six gold and two platinum records. According to the band’s website, The Association made history by being the first band anywhere to open a rock festival – the now historic, Monterey Pop Festival.
Grammy-winning Tanya Tucker will perform Jan. 21. Tucker had her first country hit, the classic “Delta Dawn,” at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that time, she has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 Top 40 singles, 10 of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.
The Bar-Kays are scheduled for Feb. 18. Their career includes a total of 29 albums including five gold and one platinum, 40 single releases and 20 top 10 singles and albums. Their performance will feature a Soul2Soul Revue Tribute to Stax.
Closing the season on April 22 will be the legendary classic rock group, Kansas. This group has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums, one platinum live album, one quadruple-Platinum single “Carry On Wayward Son,” and another triple-Platinum single “Dust in the Wind.”
Kansas appeared on the Billboard charts for over 200 weeks throughout the ’70s and ’80s and played to sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout North America, Europe and Japan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.