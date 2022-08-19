EACC announces 2022-23 performance season

Country music star Trace Adkins will open the East Arkansas Community College 2022-23 performance season at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Season ticket packages will go on sale Aug. 29 with individual ticket sales available generally six weeks prior to the event.

 Courtesy of EACC

FORREST CITY — East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, has announced the upcoming 2022-23 performance season schedule for the EACC Fine Arts Center.

The EACC Spotlight Series will kick off Oct. 1 with Multi-Platinum Country star Trace Adkins. In his 25-year career, Adkins has sold over 11 million albums, charted over 20 singles, earned numerous awards and Grammy nominations, and garnered over two billion music streams.