EACC announces 2022-23 School Series

FORREST CITY — East Arkansas Community College has announced the Fine Arts Center’s 2022-23 School Series performances designed to offer high-quality performances for school-age children.
Dedicated to providing meaningful experiences for enrichment through the arts, EACC is currently offering area schools the opportunity to reserve seats for two theatrical performances scheduled during the 2022-23 school year.
A performance of “Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure” will be 10 a.m. Oct. 24 and is recommended for children in prekindergarten-third grade.
This new musical adventure features several Pete the Cat books including “Cavecat Pete,” “Pete the Cat and the Treasure Map” and “The Cool Cat Boogie.”
“Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School” is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 27 and is recommended for students in prekindergarten-fourth grade.
With tips, tricks, and trip-ups, Junie B. Jones shares her expertise in this musical on how school is sometimes scary, sometimes fun, and always something to sing about.
Both shows are approximately one hour in length. Seating for School Series performances is arranged on a first-come, first-served basis, and admission is $5 per person for students, teachers and chaperones.
Reservations should be made early to guarantee availability. For more information or to reserve seats, school representatives should contact Niki Jones, arts center manager at 870-633-4480, ext. 352 or njones@eacc.edu.
