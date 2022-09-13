EACC announces 2022-23 School Series

“Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School” is one of two performances slated for East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center’s 2022-23 School Series. The production is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 27 and is recommended for students in prekindergarten-fourth grade.

 Submitted photo

FORREST CITY — East Arkansas Community College has announced the Fine Arts Center’s 2022-23 School Series performances designed to offer high-quality performances for school-age children.

Dedicated to providing meaningful experiences for enrichment through the arts, EACC is currently offering area schools the opportunity to reserve seats for two theatrical performances scheduled during the 2022-23 school year.