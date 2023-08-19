EACC announces 2023-24 performance season

Grammy-nominated country star Clay Walker will open the East Arkansas Community College Performance Season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in the EACC Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.

 Courtesy of EACC

FORREST CITY — Season ticket packages for the 2023-24 East Arkansas Community College Performance Season go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 30.

The EACC Spotlight Series will kick off Sept. 30 with Grammy-nominated country star Clay Walker whose hits include “This Woman and This Man,” “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die,” “Hypnotize the Moon,” and “Dreaming with My Eyes Wide Open.”