EACC announces 2023-24 performance season

FORREST CITY — Season ticket packages for the 2023-24 East Arkansas Community College Performance Season go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 30.
The EACC Spotlight Series will kick off Sept. 30 with Grammy-nominated country star Clay Walker whose hits include “This Woman and This Man,” “What’s It to You,” “Live Until I Die,” “Hypnotize the Moon,” and “Dreaming with My Eyes Wide Open.”
Orleans will follow on Nov. 4. Best known for its hits “Dance with Me” and “Still the One”, this pop-rock band has produced a body of work spanning 17 albums and several DVDs and performed live for nearly 5 decades.
Grammy award-winning Diamond Rio will take the stage on March 2. The first country music group to reach No. 1 with a debut single “Meet in the Middle,” has sold more than 6.8 million albums and charted 20 Top 10 singles, 15 Top 5 singles, and seven No. 1 singles. Other hits include “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” and “Unbelievable.”
Recognized for their charitable commitments, including long-time spokespersons for Big Brothers Big Sisters, the band has raised more than $1 million for non-profits and received the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
On April 20, Grand Funk Railroad, celebrating over 50 years of “We’re an American Band,” this top selling American rock group of the 70s laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with a signature hard driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation and forceful pop melodies. Today’s band carries on the tradition of hits and creates a new chapter in the legacy of Grand Funk Railroad.
REO Speedwagon will close the season May 3. Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified Platinum or higher between 1977 to 1989. “Hi Infidelity” released in 1980 contained hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run” and spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.
Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Dave Amato (guitar), Bryan Hitt (drums), and Derek Hilland (touring keyboardist) continue to tour worldwide.
Season ticket packages will be available online at eacc.edu or by calling 870-633-4480 ext. 352. Season subscription options save up to 20 percent.
Single tickets to all Spotlight Series events are $44 and generally go on sale six weeks prior to the event, with the exception of the season’s opening performance of Clay Walker, which will go on sale Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. All performances will be at 7:30 p.m. in the EACC Fine Arts Center.
