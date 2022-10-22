EACC presents Bearing Witness: The Arkansas Delta in Blue

“Big Boy’s Place,” a photography / cyanotype by Beverly Buys is among the artist’s works currently on exhibit at the East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City through Dec. 2.

 Courtesy of EACC

FORREST CITY — An free exhibition by artist Beverly Buys of Hot Springs, titled Bearing Witness: The Arkansas Delta in Blue – 2011-2022, is currently on view at the East Arkansas Community College Gallery located at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City. It will run through Friday, Dec. 2.

Buys began her career as a public school art teacher. She continued on as a visual arts director and photography instructor at Hot Springs Fine Arts Center before returning to school to study photography.