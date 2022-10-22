EACC presents Bearing Witness: The Arkansas Delta in Blue

FORREST CITY — An free exhibition by artist Beverly Buys of Hot Springs, titled Bearing Witness: The Arkansas Delta in Blue – 2011-2022, is currently on view at the East Arkansas Community College Gallery located at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City. It will run through Friday, Dec. 2.
Buys began her career as a public school art teacher. She continued on as a visual arts director and photography instructor at Hot Springs Fine Arts Center before returning to school to study photography.
She earned a Master of Arts degree in photography from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a Master of Fine Arts degree in photography from the University of Memphis. Buys taught photography courses at Henderson State University for 19 years until her retirement in 2014.
Buys has displayed her work in numerous galleries and venues including the William F. Laman Library, Arkansas State University Dean B. Ellis Library in conjunction with the Delta Symposium XXI, Arkansas State University Beebe, Delta Cultural Center in Helena, the Russell Fine Arts Gallery at Henderson State University, and the Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery at Ouachita Baptist University.
In addition, her works have been selected for several juried exhibitions including the Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at the Bradbury Gallery at Arkansas State University and many annual Delta Exhibition shows held at the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Specially scheduled group tours are available. For more information, call 870-633-4480 or visit www.eacc.edu.
