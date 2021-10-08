EACC presents Copeland exhibit

FORREST CITY — The East Arkansas Community College Gallery in Forrest City is currently offering an exhibition by artist Donnie Copeland of Arkadelphia, “Discordant, Clashing, and Found: Painted Collage.” The exhibit will run through Nov. 30.
Copeland is a professor of drawing and painting and the chairman of the Art and Design Department at Ouachita Baptist University.
For the past several years, Copeland has worked primarily with painted paper to produce non-objective, collaged canvases that emphasize pattern, texture, color and mark.
Copeland’s artwork has been featured in many exhibits throughout Arkansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and the United Kingdom.
The EACC Gallery is located at 1700 Newcastle Road.
Daily hours for the gallery are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays or as scheduled for special group tours. Admission is free.
A virtual exhibit is available on the East Arkansas Community College YouTube channel.
For more information, call 870-633-4480 or visit www.eacc.edu.
