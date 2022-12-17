EACC presents the works of Betsy Brackin Burch

FORREST CITY — The East Arkansas Community College Gallery, 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City presents Delta Landscapes and Other Travels, an exhibition by artist Betsy Brackin Burch of Memphis. The exhibit will run through Jan. 27. The public is invited to meet the artist in the gallery at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 prior to the Tanya Tucker performance in the EACC Fine Arts Center.
Burch is a Delta-born artist whose work is tied to the places she has lived. Burch was artistically trained from the age of seven. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Memphis College of Art and spent two years studying at the Savannah College of Art and Design.
