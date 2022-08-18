East Nash Grass to perform for Bluegrass Monday

PARAGOULD — The band East Nash Grass will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. The concert is a part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday series held on the fourth Monday night of each month.
The musicians in East Nash Grass are originally from Arkansas, Florida, Virginia, Oregon and Connecticut, but all of them relocated to the east side of Nashville, Tenn., individually pursuing careers as professional musicians. They first began performing together in 2017 for their own enjoyment, then produced a debut album and began a regular weekly gig at Dee’s Lounge in Nashville.
As the band’s reputation grew, it became an in-demand group to perform at bluegrass festivals and venues across the country.
The band was recently nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2022 Momentum Band of the Year Award which recognizes rising young stars in bluegrass music. The band also signed a contract with the Mountain Fever record label, which is the home for many of bluegrass music’s top acts.
The band includes Arkansas native Harry Clark on mandolin. Earlier this month, he was nominated for an IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year award. Clark grew up playing music with his siblings and has also performed in the bluegrass bands Volume Five and the Wooks.
Other band members include guitarist James Lee who has also been in the groups NewTown and the Hamilton County Ramblers. Resophonic guitarist Gaven Largent has been in the bands of bluegrass superstars Dailey & Vincent and Michael Cleveland. Banjo player Cory Walker has performed with Mountain Heart and the Steeldrivers. Bassist Jeff Picker is a past member of Ricky Skaggs’ band, Kentucky Thunder.
Fiddler Maddie Denton has won 14 state fiddle championships and is a winner of the Grand Master Fiddle Championship. She, along with fellow East Nash Grass members Clark and Largent, are also currently in the Dan Tyminski Band. Denton is also the recipient of the 2021 IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist of the Year award.
Admission to the concert is $10 per person, payable in cash at the door. Everyone age 18 and younger will be admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. Bluegrass Mondays are nonprofit events with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to the performers.
