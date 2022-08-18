East Nash Grass to perform for Bluegrass Monday

East Nash Grass will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould as part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday series. Pictured are (from left) Maddie Denton, Geoff Saunders, James Kee, Harry Clark, Cory Walker and Gaven Largent.

 Courtesy of KASU

PARAGOULD — The band East Nash Grass will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. The concert is a part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday series held on the fourth Monday night of each month.

The musicians in East Nash Grass are originally from Arkansas, Florida, Virginia, Oregon and Connecticut, but all of them relocated to the east side of Nashville, Tenn., individually pursuing careers as professional musicians. They first began performing together in 2017 for their own enjoyment, then produced a debut album and began a regular weekly gig at Dee’s Lounge in Nashville.