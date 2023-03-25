JONESBORO — A new event will be featured as part of this year’s Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Easter Bake Sale.
On April 6 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a minimum donation of $10, people will be able to take their own photo with the Easter Bunny in the Family Life Center of Faith Free Will Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1008 E. Highland Drive.
The bake sale will begin at 7 a.m. April 7 at the same location and continue until all items are sold.
This sale has been a mainstay of the organization’s fundraising efforts for more than 25 years, driven by the support of both volunteer and professional bakers throughout the community.
For those interested in donating an item to the sale, NEAHS is seeking all types of baked goods including dog and cat treats and special diet items. Donations can be brought to the sale location between 4 and 7 p.m. April 6 or any time during the sale.
Items should be packaged for sale.
The organization will also be selling cakes from Causbie’s Bakery in Kennett, Mo. These cakes can be preordered in strawberry or angel food glaze for $40 each and picked up beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the bake sale. Quantities of these cakes are limited and can be ordered at www.neahs.org/events.
All proceeds from the event will be used to support the organization’s animal shelter, 6111 E. Highland Drive. For more information about NEAHS or how to adopt animals from the shelter, go online to www.neahs.org or www.facebook.com/ HumaneSocietyNEA.
