JONESBORO — Four departmental chair appointments have been announced by Dr. Mary Jane Bradley, dean of the College of Education and Behavioral Science at Arkansas State University.
They are:
Dr. Asher Pimpleton-Gray, chair of the Department of Psychology and Counseling
Dr. Amanda Wheeler-Gryffin, chair of the Department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences
Dr. Nicole Covey, chair of the Department of Teacher Education
Dr. Annette Hux, chair of the Department of Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Special Education.
“I appreciate these individuals’ willingness to serve their departments, college and university,” Bradley added, noting that all four have been serving as interim chairs of their respective departments. “I look forward to their leadership in curriculum planning, assessment, departmental resources, performance evaluation, and professional development of faculty and staff.
Pimpleton-Gray is a counselor educator and associate professor. Prior to this appointment, she served as both the accreditation liaison and coordinator for the clinical mental health counseling program. She earned her Master of Arts in professional counseling from Central Michigan and went on to complete her doctoral degree in educational psychology, with an emphasis in counselor education and clinical mental health, from Southern Illinois-Carbondale. Her clinical experience includes working with individuals, couples, families and groups regarding a variety of issues. Her research and professional interests include topics such as sexual health and decision-making, cultural competence, group work, social justice, and mental health within marginalized communities.
Wheeler-Gryffin, associate professor of exercise science, has been with the department since 2010, first as athletic training program director, 2010-18, and then as exercise science program coordinator since 2018. Wheeler-Gryffin has also served A-State through various committees. She holds a doctorate from Oklahoma State in health, leisure and human performance, a Master of Science in physical education, athletic training emphasis, from Marshall University, and a Bachelor of Science in athletic training from A-State. She has been involved in higher education since 2005, previously holding positions at Ouachita Baptist and Southern Mississippi.
Covey, associate professor of elementary education, previously served three years as the district curriculum director for the Brookland Public School district and was the elementary principal for five years. She served in public education for more than 20 years before transitioning to higher education. She has a Bachelor of Science in Education secondary social science, a Master of Science in Education in gifted and talented education, and a Doctor of Education in instruction and curriculum leadership.
Hux, associate professor of educational leadership, has a doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University, a master’s in elementary administration from Southeast Missouri State and a bachelor’s degree from Southwest Baptist. Hux has taught courses in administration, special education and elementary education during her 11 years at A-State. She has been involved in private, public and higher education for 26 years. Her research interests are in district partnerships, online education and administration internships.
