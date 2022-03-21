Students earn FBLA recognition
Several Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts students earned recognition at the 2022 FBLA District IV Spring Conference held on Feb. 2 at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope/Texarkana and will advance to state competition set for April 4-5 in Little Rock.
Area students earning recognition were the team of Madison Arenaz, a junior from Piggott and Blake Smith, a senior from London, first place in the marketing category and Abigail Finney, a junior from Pocahontas, third place in the Job Interview category.
Finney was also elected to serve as the District IV FBLA vice president for 2022-23.
BRTC offers mobile preregistration
Black River Technical College Office of Admissions is partnering with local high school counselors and career coaches to preregister graduating seniors at Sloan-Hendrix, Paragould, Walnut Ridge, Pocahontas, Marmaduke, Corning, Hoxie and Greene County Tech.
For more information about enrolling visit bit.ly/3Jt1UUo.
Owen places in district competition
Ouachita Baptist University student Bella Owen, a junior musical theatre major from Jonesboro earned third place in upper college musical theatre, treble division at the National Association of Teachers of Singing Arkansas District Conference, held Feb. 25-26, at Harding University in Searcy.
Owen performed “Cute Boys with Short Haircuts” from Vanities by David Kirshenbaum.
OBU is located in Arkadelphia.
