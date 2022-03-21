Students earn FBLA recognition

Several Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts students earned recognition at the 2022 FBLA District IV Spring Conference held on Feb. 2 at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope/Texarkana and will advance to state competition set for April 4-5 in Little Rock.

Area students earning recognition were the team of Madison Arenaz, a junior from Piggott and Blake Smith, a senior from London, first place in the marketing category and Abigail Finney, a junior from Pocahontas, third place in the Job Interview category.

Finney was also elected to serve as the District IV FBLA vice president for 2022-23.

BRTC offers mobile preregistration

Black River Technical College Office of Admissions is partnering with local high school counselors and career coaches to preregister graduating seniors at Sloan-Hendrix, Paragould, Walnut Ridge, Pocahontas, Marmaduke, Corning, Hoxie and Greene County Tech.

For more information about enrolling visit bit.ly/3Jt1UUo.

Owen places in district competition

Ouachita Baptist University student Bella Owen, a junior musical theatre major from Jonesboro earned third place in upper college musical theatre, treble division at the National Association of Teachers of Singing Arkansas District Conference, held Feb. 25-26, at Harding University in Searcy.

Owen performed “Cute Boys with Short Haircuts” from Vanities by David Kirshenbaum.

OBU is located in Arkadelphia.