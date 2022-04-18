FHU’s Makin’ Music performed live
Xi Chi Delta’s “The Spirit of the Samurai” took home the sweepstakes trophy April 9 during the annual Makin’ Music production at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., performed before a live audience for the first time since 2020.
Matte Hardin of Paragould, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology Professional was among the more than 70 students who were a part of Xi Chi Delta’s win.
Additional area students participating in Makin’ Music were Catherine Arnold of Wynne, Sarah Eddleman of Blytheville and Ana Billingsley of Warm Springs.
Bolar inducted into honor society
Abi Bolar of Leachville was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Bolar was initiated at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Area students take the stage at SAU
Several Southern Arkansas University students from The Sun coverage area are included in the cast of a production of “Guys and Dolls” to be presented April 21-24 at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center.
Dalton Hale, a sophomore musical theater major from Bono, will play the role of Sky Masterson.
Lindsey Zimmer, a junior musical theater major from Jonesboro, and Alex Brewer, a sophomore musical theater major from Paragould, are both included in the ensemble.
Kunkel wins A-State honor
Brittany Kunkel of Poughkeepsie was recognized as the nontraditional studies departmental scholar in University College at Arkansas State University during the 2021-22 Convocation of Scholars. She is completing a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies.
University College offers the interdisciplinary studies major to those seeking the flexibility to select a course of study from a wide array of disciplines.
James scholarship established
The David James Memorial Scholarship was recently established in his honor by his friend, Michael Ellis, through the Black River Technical College Foundation. James, an active member of the Randolph County farming community, died in 2020.
The scholarship will be awarded to a BRTC student majoring in agriculture.
UAMS offers virtual high school programThe University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Regional Campuses will host a free statewide virtual summer enrichment program for current high school sophomores, juniors and seniors interested in learning more about careers in health care.
“Find Your Future in Health Care,” will be hosted July 19-20, each day from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. During the two-day program, students will be introduced to a variety of medical careers through hands-on activities and presentations from UAMS health care professionals and students.
Forms can be found at bit.ly/3Od43Gt. Registration ends May 2, with limited spots available.
Along with their registration, students must submit a parental consent and medical release form, a confidentiality agreement form and an up-to-date high school transcript, and confirm that they have a computer or tablet with access to the internet.
