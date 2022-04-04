Spring LETA graduation set
Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy will hold Spring graduation at 1 p.m. April 15 in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus.
Guests of the graduates and members of the community are invited to attend.
Gosnell Elementary receives award
On March 31 Gosnell Elementary School received the Success Program Achievement Award for K-12 schools that have reached a 5 percent improvement in reading skills and graduation rates from the previous school year.
The school was awarded $29,800.
Eddleman inducted into Alpha Chi
Sarah Eddleman of Blytheville was among 11 students at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., inducted into the Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society in March. Eddleman is earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
Alpha Chi membership is by invitation only to juniors and seniors with a minimum grade point average of 3.75 on at least 80 credit hours and in the top 10 percent of their class. This semester’s inductees all have a GPA of 3.95 or higher.
Free GED classes offered
Ozarka College is offering free GED classes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Friday at Ozarka College Melbourne; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays-Thursdays at Ozarka College Mammoth Spring; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays at Ozarka College Mountain View.
For additional information, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at 870-368-2051.
