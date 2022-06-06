Ouachita students named to Who’s Who
Thirty students at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia have been named to the latest edition of Who’s Who Among American Colleges and Universities.
The students were chosen by Ouachita’s faculty, staff and 2022 senior class based on their academic performance, leadership in extracurricular activities, community service and potential for success.
Among the honorees were Molly Maddox, 22, of Jonesboro, a communication sciences and disorders major and a graduate of Valley View High School; and Cannon Fisher, 21, of Wynne, a nutrition and dietetics major and a home school graduate.
Roemer named to MVC’S dean’s list
Betsy Roemer, a sophomore elementary education major from Bono was among the students announced for the spring 2022 dean’s list at Missouri Valley College in Marshall.
Requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.
Schools Partner with PEER Network
More than 60 schools across Arkansas are taking additional steps to provide support to teachers and school leaders at a time when teacher shortages persist. The PEER Network is a partnership between the Arkansas Public School Resource Center and the Crowley’s Ridge Educational Service Cooperative and is funded by the federal Teacher and School Leader grant.
It is designed to help partner schools recruit, develop and retain diverse and highly qualified staff using distributed leadership.
Area schools participating include Bay elementary and high school, the Hoxie School District, Walnut Ridge elementary and high school, the Manila School District, the Maynard School District, the Nettleton School District, the Rivercrest School District, the Riverside School District and Wynne School District.
Northwest names president’s list
The president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Miss., included two area students, Meagan Allen of Lepanto and George Jones of Harrisburg.
To be included full-time students must complete the semester with a GPA of 3.75 to 4.0.
Women’s Foundation of Arkansas names summer internsThe Women’s Foundation of Arkansas has announced its 2022 participants in the Tjuana Byrd Internship Program, presented by Stone Bank. Designed for college-aged women of color pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and math, participants will have the opportunity to work for some of Arkansas’s largest STEM companies across the state.
Arkansas State University students among the participants include Prapti Pandey, Shannon Stewart and Reagan Boone.
Sonic donates to local area schools
Sonic Drive-In has donated $1.5 million to help fund local education needs through DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
As part of Sonic’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand matched 50 percent of each donation made to teacher requests on DonorsChoose for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 3.
Jonesboro teachers who received funding included Melissa Ward at Fox Meadow School of Creative Media for the project “Science and Social Studies Super Shop!” for Grades 3-5; Carol Neves at Jonesboro International Studies magnet school for the project “Interactive Learning” for Grades 6-8; Lindsay Phillips at Jonesboro Micro-Society magnet school for the project “Dig Into Reading!” for Grades 3-5; and Kalee Martin at University Heights Elementary School for the project “A Little Spot of Emotions” for Grades PreK-2.
Starr recognized at Hiram College
Katherine Starr of Jonesboro has been inducted into Alpha Society at Hiram College in Ohio during the 2022 Honor’s Convocation, where Hiram recognized students of outstanding achievement.
Alpha Society is one of Hiram’s highest academic honors. Membership is limited to students who have completed 12 or more hours of graded coursework and whose cumulative grade point average is 3.75 or better.
Starr was also named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Union University names honor rolls
Union University in Jackson, Tenn., has announced the president’s and dean’s lists for the spring 2022 semester.
The president’s list, which includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 GPA on a four-point scale, included Sarah Owens and Sydney Sample, both of Jonesboro.
Emily Calhoon of Jonesboro and Davis Smith of Manila were named to the dean’s list, which includes full-time students who achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA on a four-point scale.
Student-athletes at UALR earn 4.0
Zane Neves, of Bono, is one of more than 50 University of Arkansas at Little Rock student-athletes who finished the spring 2022 semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Nearly 20 percent of UALR student-athletes had a 4.0 GPA over the course of the spring semester with 64 percent of student-athletes recording a 3.0 GPA.
SAU Tech names 2021-22 graduates
Southern Arkansas University Tech in East Camden, held commencement May 7.
Area students earning degrees included Terran Blanchard from Trumann and Terry Poole from Jonesboro earning certificates of proficiency in fire and emergency response; Darius Jones from Wynne and Franklin Privett from Jonesboro earning associate degrees in industrial sciences and technology; Katlyn Knuckles from Trumann earning an associate degree in general education; and Jimmy Stotts from Trumann earning a certificate of proficiency in criminal justice.
Applications open for night nursing class
Applications for the Black River Technical College Practical Nursing Evening Program are now being accepted.
This is a 10 and one-half-month program that begins Aug. 15 on the Pocahontas campus
The program will run Monday-Friday through June 30, 2023. No prerequisites are required, but selected applicants will be required to take an entrance exam. Applications are available at bit.ly/3 GRYJVP and close July 1.
AACS application deadline nears
The deadline to apply for the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship for students planning to enroll in a two- or four-year college or university in the fall is July 1.
Applicants can be new high school graduates, students already enrolled in college, or non-traditional students seeking to further their education. To apply go to sams.adhe.edu and click on “Students.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, a student must be an Arkansas resident for at least 12 months prior to enrollment and receive at least a 19 on the ACT.
Award amounts for four-year colleges are $1,000, for year one, $4,000 for years two and three, and $5,000 for year four. For two-year colleges, amounts are $1,000 for year one and $3,000 for year two.
UALR honors HamptonThe University of Arkansas at Little Rock Department of Biology has honored its top students for the 2021-22 academic year.
Latambria Hampton of Jonesboro received the Thomas Hogue Memorial Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Researcher.
