Local students earn honors
Ana Maria Burlea, Emma Schmidt and Sean Young, all of Jonesboro, and Hannah Darnell of Brookland, all students at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro were inducted into the medical school’s Sigma Sigma Phi chapter.
Sigma Sigma Phi is the national osteopathic medicine honors fraternity for medical students training to become Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine.
Members are selected based on outstanding academic excellence, leadership qualities and dedication to service.
Baughn wins award at Model UN event in St. Louis
Izzy Baughn of Jonesboro, a junior communication, media/strategic communications and political science double major at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, earned an award for Best Position Paper in the United Nations Environmental Assembly during the Midwest Model United Nations, held Feb. 23–26 in St. Louis.
