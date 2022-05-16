Benson makes Columbia College dean’s list
Danielle Benson of Jonesboro was included on the spring 2022 dean’s list at Columbia College in Missouri.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Area students join honor society
Twelve area students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Among those inducted at Arkansas State University were Matthew Farmer, Lindsey Henley, Guy Riggins, Jackson St. Pierre, Tuan Kiet Vuong and Xiujing Zhao, all of Jonesboro; Chelsie Phillips of Hoxie, Sydney Lane of Keiser, Tiffany Fulcher of Lake City and Kaylyn Alexander-Wynn and Elizabeth Noel, both of Paragould.
Kathy Wilbourne of Smithville was inducted at the University of North Texas.
LaVetter graduates from Dixie State
Lissette LaVetter from Jonesboro was among the graduates recognized during commencement ceremonies on May 6 at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.
Local students present research
On April 29, 170 undergraduate and graduate students showcased their research and creative scholarly work at the New York Institute of Technology’s annual Symposium of University Research and Creative Expression.
Throughout the day, students shared their research projects in verbal and poster presentations. Among those presenting were Jessica Byron from Jonesboro and Melba Avalos from Brookland.
Dollar General awards grant
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced the award of more than $134,000 in literacy grants to Arkansas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of nearly $8.2 million awarded throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
Among those receiving funds was the Mississippi County Library System in Blytheville which received a $2,000 grant.
SEMO announces 2021-22 award recipients
Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau has announced the 2021-22 Student Life and Leadership Award recipients.
Area students receiving recognition included Layla Bouzihay of Jonesboro winning a President’s Spirit of Southeast Award for undergraduate students with a minimum 3.0 grade point average who have completed at least 60 credit hours and who demonstrate integrity, leadership, and involvement both on and off-campus, encourage others to get involved, and embody the best of Southeast.
Kennedee Nash of Blytheville received a First-Year Student Award for undergraduate students with a minimum of 2.75 GPA who have completed 30 credit hours or less and demonstrate exemplary leadership. Nash was also recognized as a performer in “Hear/Here Our Voices” which received the Civic and Global Engagement Award.
