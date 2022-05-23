Welch earns Nebraska degree
Isabel Welch of Jonesboro was among 3,523 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 13-14.
Welch earned a Bachelor of Science from the College of Arts and Sciences.
UA Little Rock Announces Winners of 2022 Student Research and Creative Works Expo Winners
SNHU announces honor rolls
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester has announced the winter 2022 president’s and dean’s lists.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a GPA of 3.7 and above are named to the president’s list.
Area students named to the president’s list were Bridgette Rodgers and Bridget Childs, both of Jonesboro, Justin Montgomery, Joshua Moss and Nancy Fletcher, all of Brookland, Kenan Plunk of Harrisburg, Cory Roberts of Newport and Adam Henderson of Wynne.
Zachary Farmer of Newport was named to the dean’s list which includes full-time undergraduates with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.699.
UALR announces research winners
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced the winners of the 2022 Student Research and Creative Works Expo.
More than 90 undergraduate and graduate students showcased their academic and creative work and community projects at the Student Research and Creative Works Expo.
Local winners of the expo included Anabelen Rodriguez and Gabrielle Roberts, both of Jonesboro.
Rodriguez received first place in the Health Science category and Roberts received second place for the project, The Study of Gasdermin D Mutation in Cancer Research, in the Life Science category.
Locals graduate the University of Mississippi
Amie Bernstein, of Jonesboro, majored and earned a Master of Arts in higher education/student personnel from the University of Mississippi near Oxford.
Additional area students graduating included Madeline McMahan of Marmaduke earning a Master of Fine Arts in art, Elijah Williams of Paragould earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in management and finance, and Emily Harrell of Monette, earning a Doctor of Pharmacy.
Jonesboro schools named National Showcase Schools
Five campuses in the Jonesboro Public School District recently earned National Showcase School designation from the Flippen Group.
Schools must implement and utilize the Capturing Kids’ Hearts process to earn this title and only 377 schools nationwide completed the process this year.
Campuses included MicroSociety Magnet School, Amanda Turner-Sanders principal, for the fifth year; Health Wellness and Environmental Studies, Shalon Dee Tate, principal, for the third year; and Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, Becky Hollis Shannon principal, Math and Science Magnet School, Dr. Rickey Greer principal, and MacArthur Junior High, Todd Rhoades principal, all for the first year.
Hampton does research in the Bahamas
Latambria Hampton of Jonesboro was part of a group of 13 University of Arkansas Little Rock students who traveled to the Bahamas for a study abroad research trip during spring break week from March 18-27.
Led by Earth Sciences professors Dr. Laura Ruhl-Whittle and Dr. Rene Shroat-Lewis, members of the Geology and Ecology of the Bahamas class conducted research on the small island that is home to less than 1,000 people.
Roberson makes UALR Student Bar Association
Drew Roberson, of Jonesboro, has been selected as president of the 2022-23 Student Bar Association by the University of Arkansas Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.
The Student Bar Association creates opportunities for students to come together in academic, service-oriented, and social settings; represents student interests to the administration and faculty; apprises students of recent issues and developments at the law school; and provides financial support to student organizations.
Aldridge selected for UA grad council
Leah Mae Aldridge of Jonesboro has been selected for The University of Alabama Graduate Student Association 2022-2023 Executive Council.
She will serve as vice president of public relations.
Through representation, community and support, the Graduate Student Association aims to serve all graduate students at The University of Alabama based in Tuscaloosa.
Belmont names spring dean’s list
Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours, exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses) and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C, inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses.
Jonesboro students included were Sarah Glisson, Cade Rogers and Lilly Rogers.
