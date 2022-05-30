Starr wins writing award
Xelle Starr of Jonesboro, a creative writing major at Hiram College in Hiram, Ohio, is a recent winner in the ECHO Student Literary Regional Competition.
She placed second in the fiction division with “Under the Roses (Excerpt).”
The annual Echo Contest is open to undergraduate students enrolled at Bethany College, Heidelberg University, Hiram College, Marietta College, University of Mount Union and Muskingum University. A panel of faculty from the partner schools judges the entries.
Two honored at Tennessee Martin
The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2022 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls.
Katie L. Dreiling of Jonesboro received High Honors; and Maggie G. Malone of Jonesboro received Highest Honors.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with Honors (3.2 through 3.49), High Honors (3.5 through 3.79) or Highest Honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Dodd named to Dean’s List at Rockhurst
Reagan Dodd of Jonesboro has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo.
The honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Hamsa named to Dean’s List at Georgia State
Phelia Hamsa of Jonesboro has been named to the Dean’s List at Georgia State University for the spring 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
