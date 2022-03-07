Victoriano wins Thea Scholarship
The Thea Foundation in North Little Rock recently announced the scholarship winners for the 2021-22 school year. Over 450 students participated in this year’s competition.
Anny Victoriano a senior at Academies of Jonesboro High School received a $3,000 scholarship for visual arts.
Shashidhara wins state Spelling Bee
Aditi Shashidhara of Benton County is the winner of the 2022 Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas State Spelling Bee held at the Arkansas 4-H Center in Little Rock.
The runner-up was Eleanor Christine Huff of White County. Placing third was Matthew Brodbent of Cross County, while fourth place went to Charles Akin Johnson of Washington County. Lucy Claire Coon of Pulaski County and Ahlam Ali Nur of Greene County placed fifth.
About 61,500 students from 393 schools in 56 counties across Arkansas participated in local and county contests that lead up to the state spelling bee contest.
At the Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee, Shashidhara will compete against 200 regional champions from around the country.
Applications for Youth Tour open
Craighead Electric Cooperative is now accepting applications to the 2022 Youth Tour. The Co-op will send two area students along with 40 other Arkansas students on an all-expense-paid chaperoned trip to Washington D.C. to see our nation’s capital.
Applicants must be in the high school juniors in the 2021-22 school year, their parents or guardians must be members of the electric cooperative, and they must be available to attend the tour June 17-23.
Applications are due by April 10 and are available at www.craigheadelectric.coop/youth-tour/.
Applicants will be selected by an application screening and in-person interview process.
Baylor announces dean’s list
Baylor University in Waco, Texas, has announced the dean’s academic honor list for the summer and fall 2021 semesters.
Students included on the list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Kate Cone and Lauren Imrie, both of Jonesboro were included.
