Morris earns National Merit Scholarship
Coy R. Morris, a student at Valley View High School in Jonesboro was named in the first group of corporate scholarship winners in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
He is the winner of the National Merit Novartis Scholarship.
Recipients were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met the criteria of their scholarship sponsors.
High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In September 2021, more than 16,000 semi-finalists were designated, from the semi-finalists, over 15,000 met finalist requirements.
Donation is made to BRTC
John Gillespie of Tumbling Shoals has donated two metal fabricating devices, valued at $3,500, to the Black River Technical College welding program.
Gillespie contributed one roller bender, used to create arcs, bends, cylinders, and circular objects, which is valued at $1,500, and a sheet bender used to deform metal into an angular shape, valued at $2,000.
Harrell receives Rho Chi Award
Emily Harrell of Monette received the Rho Chi Award for Scholarship at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Oxford. The award is given for achieving the highest grade point average during the four years of the professional degree program.
Local student makes dean’s list
Yoo-Jin Ahn of Jonesboro was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Ahn is currently enrolled in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.
To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts and Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
BRTC to offer hunting course
Black River Technical College will offer a for-credit Introduction to Hunting course in the fall of 2022, through a partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
During the course, students will complete the AGFC’s Hunter Education Course, learn how to safely discharge a firearm, participate in multiple hunts for wild game species, learn how to field dress and clean harvested game, and learn how to prepare wild game dishes. Students will also learn about the role they play in society as consumptive users.
For information about enrolling in the course, contact Donna Statler at 870-248-4000, ext. 4183 or donnas@blackrivertech.edu, or visit blackrivertech.org.
Called to Teach conference set
The Huckabee School of Education at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia will host its first Called to Teach conference July 22 in Walker Conference Center, 485 Campus Drive. The theme of the public conference is “Why We Teach” and is intended to celebrate and encourage educators.
Registration is $35 and includes lunch.
Bruce Orr, assistant superintendent of Lakeside School District in Hot Springs, will be the keynote speaker and attendees may choose among 20 breakout sessions.
Six hours of professional development credit are available through the Arkansas Department of Education.
To register for Called to Teach, sign up by June 30 at obu.edu/calledtoteach. For more information, contact Dr. Gail Hughes at hughesg@obu.edu or at 870-245-5429.
