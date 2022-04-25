Top agricultural grads named
The College of Agriculture at Arkansas State University recognized its outstanding students for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Chancellor’s Scholar Award for the highest overall grade point average was presented to Jacob Holloway of Griffithville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree with a major in agricultural business and a minor in plant and soil science. The Chancellor’s Scholar is the 4.0 student with the most credit hours.
Daniel Shults of Searcy and Kassandra Riley of Jonesboro earned 4.0 awards.
Outstanding Graduating Senior awards were presented to Matthew Blevins of Bradford, Valerie Bowen of Piggott and Zachary Lancaster of Lilbourn, Mo. The Olen P. Nail Outstanding Junior Award was presented to Abby Moore of Beebe.
Freeman awarded scholarship
Officer Brad Freeman, a graduate of BRTC’s Law Enforcement Training Academy Class 2022, is the recipient of the United Police Supply’s Jonathan Schmidt Memorial Scholarship.
Dale and Amy Barber, owners of the business, presented the $500 scholarship on the BRTC Pocahontas campus.
Freeman with the Kensett Police Department was selected by the LETA instructional staff based on his attitude and work ethic. The scholarship will be used for professional development.
KTA’s new members
This year’s initiation of members in the Arkansas State University chapter of Kappa Tau Alpha, the national mass communications honor society, included students from across the institution’s student body with on-campus, online and Campus Queretaro represented in the 2022 class.
Only the top 10 percent of any graduating class is allowed to be considered for KTA membership.
Area undergraduate inductees were Payton Hooton of Jonesboro and Jana Morgan of Trumann.
Valerie Fielder of Jonesboro was among those inducted as graduate members.
Seeman joins honor society
Baylee Seeman of Jonesboro has been inducted into the Gamma of Mississippi Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa Society at Mississippi State University in Starkville.
Phi Beta Kappa inductees are among the top 10 percent of their graduating class who have completed a broad range of liberal arts and sciences coursework, including foreign language study and mathematics.
BRTC Trap, Skeet Club gets grant
The NRA Foundation has awarded Black River Technical College a grant totaling $1,500 for the BRTC Trap and Skeet Club.
NYITCOM student receives award
Jessika Sanz, a native of Orlando, Fla., and a third-year medical student at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University has received a Research and Mentor Program Scholar Award to perform a research elective at Columbia University during the 2022-23 academic year.
Sanz will spend two months at Columbia’s New York-based campus conducting research under Magdalena Sobieszczyk, M.D., an infectious disease physician-researcher at Columbia University School of Physicians and Surgeons.
in New York City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.