BRTC to hold graduation for respiratory care
Black River Technical College will hold the spring respiratory care graduation and pinning at 6 p.m. April 28 in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, on the Pocahontas campus.
Guests of the graduates and members of the community are invited to attend commencement.
ADA offers scholarship
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting scholarship applications from students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field at Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas System or Arkansas Tech University.
Applications will be accepted through June 1 and can be found at bit.ly/DeptofAgScholarship. Recipients must have a minimum 2.5 grade point average. Selections are based on academic achievements, character, leadership, career plans and financial need.
Scholarship recipients may receive up to $5,000 for the 2022-23 academic year.
Curtis Humes memorial scholarship established
The Curtis Humes Memorial Scholarship has recently been established through the Black River Technical College Foundation.
Humes began attending BRTC in the fall of 2016. During his tenure at BRTC, he completed a welding certificate, an Auto CAD Level 1 Certificate, a Microcomputer Repair Technician of Proficiency Certificate, and an Associate of Applied Science in Computer Information Technology.
The scholarship, created by his family will be awarded each fall to a student enrolled in a computer technology course.
Students may apply for the scholarship at bit.ly/3NWO27o.
Two inducted into honor society
Graham Averitt of Jonesboro and Brianna Cupp of Walcott were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Averitt is at Samford University while Cupp is at The University of Mississippi.
