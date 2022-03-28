Scholarship started at BRTC by Boswells
The Rick and Rita Boswell Agriculture Scholarship has been established through the BRTC Foundation.
The Knights of Columbus Council 2443 in Pocahontas is offering a $1,000 scholarship yearly in honor of Rick and Rita Boswell. The scholarship will be awarded to a first-time entering freshman majoring in agriculture who will receive $500 each semester.
The Boswells were members of St Paul Catholic Church and supporters of youth and anything related to agriculture.
AWIA names scholarship recipients
The Arkansas Women in Agriculture organization in Little Rock has named DeAnna Walker and Shae Parsons as 2022 scholarship recipients. Each received $500 for educational tuition expenses.
Walker is from Pocahontas and a student at Arkansas State University studying animal science with an emphasis in pre-veterinary medicine.
She is a partner in her family’s cow-calf operation in Randolph County and plans to apply for veterinary school after completing her undergraduate studies to become a large animal veterinarian. Walker is involved in the Arkansas Cattlewomen’s Association and Randolph County Cattlemen’s Association.
Parsons is a student at Arkansas Tech University studying agricultural education.
Originally from Branch, she plans to teach agriculture and later obtain a master’s in educational leadership while teaching.
