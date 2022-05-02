Williams Baptist commencement set
Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge will hold commencement beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Southerland-Mabee Center on campus.
Attendance is limited to guests invited by the graduates. A livestream of the event will be provided on WBU’s homepage at williamsbu.edu and on the Williams Baptist University YouTube channel.
BRTC to hold graduation
Black River Technical College will hold its registered nursing graduation and pinning ceremony at 6:30 p.m. May 10 and spring commencement at 6:30 p.m. May 12, both in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus.
Guests of the graduates and members of the community are invited to attend.
Ole Miss students in Phi Kappa Phi
More than 140 University of Mississippi students were welcomed into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society on April 7 at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Benjamin Oliver of Jonesboro and Brianna Cupp of Walcott were included in the inductees.
Oliver is majoring in public policy leadership, while Cupp is majoring in exercise science.
Marked Tree schools included in project
The Marked Tree School District is one of five districts across the state selected for the sixth Professional Learning Communities at Work Cohort by the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, in partnership with Solution Tree, a national professional development provider.
Schools were selected through a rigorous application and evaluation process.
WBU announces academic honors
Three area students were among those recognized for departmental honors during the annual Academic Awards Banquet held April 19 at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge. The recipients were selected by WBU faculty members.
Evan Gipson of Walnut Ridge received the Liberal Arts Award for the Bachelor of Arts program; Emma Weeks of Blytheville was presented the Dr. Rosemary Weaver Elementary Education Award; and Elizabeth Erwin of Pocahontas received the Natural Sciences Award.
Goodman honored
Caroline Goodman of Corning is a 2022 recipient of the prestigious Randall Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Goodman, a biology major, received the award for a research project titled “Identification of potential neuroprotective compounds using cellular membrane affinity chromatography with immobilized tyrosine kinase receptors B.”
