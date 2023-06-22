JONESBORO — The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation Inc. awarded the College of Education and Behavioral Science a $300,000 grant to support the development of an enhanced curriculum for developing future educators’ leadership ability, with long-term goals that will benefit their students over a 22-month period.
“The Department of Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Special Education was selected for this award because of the large number of school leaders and administrators prepared through the principalship, curriculum and superintendent degree programs at A-State and because of the potential for impact,” Dr. Beverly Boals, professor of teacher education and the project’s principal investigator noted in a press release. “Character-centered leadership is the focus of the grant and the project.”
With support from the grant, department faculty will embed character formation into the educational leadership curriculum for prospective school leaders, preparing them to influence change as they focus on relevant character qualities and virtues for their school communities.
The online degree programs involved are the Master of Science in Education in educational leadership; Master of Science in Education in curriculum and instruction; Education Specialist in educational leadership; and Doctorate of Education in education leadership.
To increase their understanding of character and its application within K-12 education, faculty will participate in studies and discussions designed to prepare them for making course revisions that will center character in the training of future school leaders.
“We expect the redesigned programs will reach at least 500 students annually, and we plan to host a summer institute in the second year of the project, designed to assist approximately 10 teams of school leaders from surrounding districts to bring a more intentional focus to character formation in their schools,” Boals added.
