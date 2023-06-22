JONESBORO — The Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Family Foundation Inc. awarded the College of Education and Behavioral Science a $300,000 grant to support the development of an enhanced curriculum for developing future educators’ leadership ability, with long-term goals that will benefit their students over a 22-month period.

“The Department of Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Special Education was selected for this award because of the large number of school leaders and administrators prepared through the principalship, curriculum and superintendent degree programs at A-State and because of the potential for impact,” Dr. Beverly Boals, professor of teacher education and the project’s principal investigator noted in a press release. “Character-centered leadership is the focus of the grant and the project.”