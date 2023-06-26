Byers makes Sam Houston dean’s list
Garrett Byers of Harrisburg is among the students named to the dean’s list of academic honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Garrett Byers of Harrisburg is among the students named to the dean’s list of academic honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Undergraduates who have achieved a GPA of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in no less than 12 semester hours are included on this list.
More than 3,100 students graduated in May from the University of Mississippi near Oxford. Area students included Alison Berger of Jonesboro and Chloe James of Pocahontas who both majored in Juris Doctor Law.
Also included were Rylie Mangold of Pocahontas who majored in biological science, Darius Thomas of Jonesboro who majored in criminal justice, Garrett Childers of Jonesboro who majored in general business and Mary Gabe of Jonesboro who majored in integrated marketing communications.
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa has announced the president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
Emma Holland of Jonesboro was named to the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.
Caroline Goodman and Jared Selig, both of Corning and Sarah Cathey of Wynne were included on the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.