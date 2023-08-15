Local students named to dean’s list
Nathaniel Light and William Little, both of Jonesboro, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis.
Light is enrolled in the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts. To qualify for the dean’s list he was required to earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Little is enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences. He was required to earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas in Little Rock has unveiled new back-to-school Know Your Rights information highlighting Arkansas’ newly enacted laws on the use of names, pronouns and restrooms in public schools. This information is designed to clarify the legal landscape and aid school administrators, teachers and students in understanding their rights and obligations.
The new information is available on the ACLU website, www.acluarkansas .org.
For more information, or to request copies of Know Your Rights information, contact the ACLU of Arkansas.
Ryan Harrison of Brookland, Matthew Phillips of Jonesboro and Dan McDaniel of Paragould are among a group of students from the Neil Griffin College of Business at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro visiting Japan as part of a grant-funded study tour that will enhance their understanding of international business in the post-pandemic world.
The study group will be exposed to Japanese history, culture and businesses and visit with students and faculty of partner school Saitama University to learn more about the Japanese university’s living and learning systems.
Margaret Beaverstock of Jonesboro and Reno Thompson of O’Kean were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester for the University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Brendan Crutchfield of Sheridan, a graduate student in mechanical engineering at Arkansas State University, spent the summer with The Systems Group Spray-Cooled Division in Smyrna, Tenn.
Earlier this year, he received the Smith Graduate Steel Intern Scholarship, awarded by the Association for Iron and Steel Technology, which provided $7,500 to help support his graduate studies and included a paid internship with a steel-related company.
Crutchfield will soon return to A-State to resume work on his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree.
