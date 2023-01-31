Lyon College to host Women’s Alumni Panel
Lyon College in Batesville will kick off its Black History Month celebration Wednesday with a Women’s Alumni Panel at 7 p.m. in the Maxfield Room on the first floor of Edwards Commons on the Lyon College campus at 2300 Highland Road.
Panelists will include coach and author Trena Ford-Green, ’94, dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Lesley Milton, ’11, Lyon College academic operations manager Markeita Williams, ’16, and Lyon College assistant dean of admissions and LEAP recruitment coordinator Shelby LeGardye, ’18.
The panel discussion will focus on the presenters’ college experiences and their professional life after Lyon College. The panelists also will discuss the importance of female education and transitioning from high school to college life and beyond.
January BRTC trustees to meet
The next meeting of the Black River Technical College Board of Trustees is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held at the BRTC Paragould location in the Academic Center Room PAC 128.
Visitors may access the board meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3BMvscb.
Darwin Day event scheduled
The Arkansas State University Department of Biological Sciences will host Darwin Day at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Reng Student Union auditorium, 101 N. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. This event is planned to coincide with the birthday of Charles Darwin, which is Feb. 12.
The theme for Darwin Day is “Evolution and Disease” and will feature Dr. Paul Ewald of the University of Louisville who will present, ‘What Evolutionary Considerations Tell Us about the Future of COVID.’” According to the announcement, Ewald is a leading expert on the evolution of virulence.
The public is invited to attend.
ASUMH to offer new traditional RN program
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home has received initial approval from the Arkansas State Board of Nursing to offer the Associate of Applied Science Degree in Registered Nursing.
For many years, A-State has provided a traditional RN program that was housed on the ASUMH campus. Admissions to this program have been discontinued, with the last students to graduate in December 2023. ASUMH’s RN program will begin in the summer of 2023 after students have completed prerequisite courses.
The deadline for applications is March 15. Applications are available online at bit.ly/3Req8GPF. For more information, contact Sarah Smith at 870-508-6266 or email sarahs@asumh.edu.
Stewards endow string music scholarship at A-State
Andrea and Martin Steward of Oil Trough have established the Steward Family Endowed Scholarship for students emphasizing string music studies at Arkansas State University.
The family’s gift to the Arkansas State University System Foundation Inc. is $25,000 to establish the scholarship endowment, plus an additional $1,000 to provide awards during the first year while the endowment fund builds.
Full-time students participating in the string music program will be given preference in the scholarship selection process. Recipients may reapply for the scholarship each semester. A Department of Music faculty committee will choose each recipient.
Byers makes dean’s list at Sam Houston
Garrett Byers of Harrisburg was named to the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Undergraduates who have achieved a GPA of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in no less than 12 semester hours are included on the list.
Moore to present at national meeting
Dr. Carlitta Moore, assistant professor of athletic training at Arkansas State University, will be a co-presenter at the 74th National Athletic Trainers’ Association Clinical Symposia and Expo in Indianapolis. She is also the clinical education coordinator and assistant dean for diversity, equity and inclusion for Nursing and Health Professions.
The topic of the presentation will be “Ensuring a Diverse and Inclusive Leadership Through Purposeful Data-Driven Practice.”
Scarbrough makes LeTourneau dean’s list
Daniel Scarbrough of Jonesboro was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
Local students earn honors at Miami University
Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, has announced that Evan Elk and Lauren Lewis, both of Jonesboro, have ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students for the fall semester 2022-23 and have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.
Boves identifies rare warbler subspecies
Research by Dr. Than J. Boves, associate professor of avian ecology at Arkansas State University, and Alex Worm, a Ph.D. student, has been published in Ornithology.
While studying black-throated green warblers, they collected blood from populations of the bird in multiple states to sequence their DNA; they found the south Atlantic coastal population is genetically unique. The Center for Biological Diversity will petition for this subspecies to be listed under the Endangered Species Act.
Littleton makes fall dean’s list
Keyonce Littleton of Blytheville was recently named to the dean’s list of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., for the fall 2022 semester.
The Lincoln University Dean’s List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.0, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.
Paragould student graduates
Madeline Drum of Paragould earned a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies from the University of Maryland Global Campus in the fall of 2022.
Drum was one of more than 7,600 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 18 countries.
Segall’s article published
Dr. Richard Segall, professor of information systems and business analytics at Arkansas State University, is the lead author of the article “Survey of Recent Applications of Artificial Intelligence for Detection and Analysis of COVID-19 and Other Infectious Diseases” in the International Journal of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
This work was funded by the Arkansas Biosciences Institute Summer Internship Program and involved undergraduate co-author Vidhya Sankarasubbu of India.
FHU announces fall honor rolls
Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., has released the names of students who made the president’s and dean’s lists for the Fall 2022 semester.
To be on the president’s list, a full-time student must have a 4.0 GPA.
Sarah Eddleman of Blytheville and Anna Wyatt of Paragould were included on this list.
Students on the dean’s list have earned a 3.4 to 3.99 GPA for the semester.
Area students included were Mattalyn Hardin of Paragould, Joe Harris, of Ravenden and MaKenzie Mitchell of Trumann.
BRTC awards Randolph Liquor Store Scholarship
Kaylee Smith of Paragould has been awarded the Randolph Liquor Store Scholarship.
She is a 2022 graduate of Paragould High School and is the daughter of Dale and Shonia Smith. She is seeking a degree in elementary education.
Smith will be awarded $1,000 per semester, fall and spring, provided she maintains enrollment and GPA requirements. meeting recently.
ASU-N scores a high pass rate
Arkansas State University-Newport has announced that the traditional registered nursing students who graduated in December 2022 achieved a 90.4 percent pass rate on the National Licensing Examination for Nurses.
Of the students who took the exam, 19 passed on their first attempt.
Local student makes OSU honor roll
Oregon State University at Corvallis has announced the names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for the fall 2022 semester.
Included was Elliott Larsen of Jonesboro.
PTK to hold induction ceremony
Phi Theta Kappa at Black River Technical College will hold an induction ceremony at 4 p.m. March 28 in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Arkansas 304 East on the Pocahontas campus.
Wyatt graduates Freed-Hardeman
Anna Marie Wyatt, of Paragould, has graduated with highest honors from Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art Studio Art and in Art Graphic Design.
Area students named for UA honor rolls
The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa has announced the president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2022 semester The president’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students with an academic record of 4.0.
Area students included were Emma Holland of Jonesboro, Paxton Brown of Blytheville and Sarah Cathey of Wynne.
Caroline Goodman of Corning was named to the dean list, which recognizes full-time undergraduate students with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99.
