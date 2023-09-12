Bower receives Jordan Smith Fellowship
Ramsey Brower of West Plains, Mo., a junior mechanical engineering major at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has won the Jordan Smith Undergraduate Student Fellowship through the First-Year Experience National Resource Center.
The award is only given to a handful of students across the country each year, according to Kelli Listenbee, director of Learning Support Services and coordinator of First-Year Experience. It is based on a student’s work with freshman students and the individual’s dedication to serving their institution presently and in future roles.
Brower works as a tutor, learning group leader, and first-year community leader for engineering and computer science through A-State’s learning support services.
Application period open for EAST grants
The EAST Initiative has announced the opening of the 2024-25 EAST recruiting season for consideration in awarding the Department of Secondary Education/Arkansas Department of Education-EAST Grant.
Startup funding is available for more than 10 new EAST programs. Funding from the grant will cover the technology needed to install a full EAST classroom environment and will cover some professional development that is required in the EAST curriculum. Arkansas schools considering implementation of EAST in the next school year should fill out the form found at news.eastlink.me/nextstep. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 15.
Laurie awarded degree from UA
Tiffany Laurie of Jonesboro has received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
UA awarded over 1,257 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.
Sonic helps provide school supplies
In August, the Sonic Foundation donated $1 million to help fund requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers. Jonesboro area public schools received a combined donation of $984, with funding going to three requests in the Jonesboro School District and one each in the Nettleton and Westside school districts.
SNHU announces summer honor rolls
Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester has announced the names of students included on the summer president’s and dean’s lists.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above for the term are named to the president’s list.
Area students included on that list are Taylor Heinen, Bridgette Rodgers, Angel Barre and Saveon Thompson, all of Jonesboro; Danielle Burge of Marmaduke; Tammie Works of Harrisburg; Erica Fisher of Blytheville; and Jenny Cribbs of Gosnell.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 to 3.699 for the term are named to the dean’s list. Area students named to that list included Brandon Adams of Jonesboro, Joseph Veer of Pocahontas and Jessica Hylle of Wynne.
