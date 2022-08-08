A-State summer commencement now scheduled
Arkansas State University will conduct its 2022 summer commencement at 7 p.m. Aug. 12, in First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive on the Jonesboro campus.
Due to the anticipated large crowd, guests are encouraged to allow plenty of time to reach the campus and park. In addition to the arena, parking will be available nearby at Tomlinson Stadium, Fowler Center, and Centennial Bank Stadium. Parking on the grass is not permitted.
Students and their parties may enter the arena through the yellow and upper red entrances. Faculty may enter through the blue entrance. A-State’s standard clear bag policy will be in effect.
For those who cannot attend, the commencement ceremonies will be available online at astate.edu/livestream.
BRTC extending hours to assist students
Back River Technical College will offer extended hours from Aug. 15-17 to allow students extra time to visit campus and register for classes, purchase their textbooks, and work out their financial aid.
The campus will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 16-17.
Stanley named UALR Law Review apprentice
Jennings Stanley of Jonesboro has been selected by the University of Arkansas Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law as an apprentice for the 2022-23 Law Review, a quarterly publication that has three primary objectives: to publish articles, surveys and essays that are timely and useful to Arkansas practitioners, the judiciary, and other members of the state’s legal community; to publish material which reaches national and international legal audiences; and to provide a forum for outstanding student work of both local and national interest, as well as an opportunity for students to gain experience editing scholarly articles.
Students who have completed their first year of law school, are in the top 10 percent of their class or successfully passed the write-on competition are eligible to participate in the Law Review.
Maryland Global Campus students named to dean’s listMargaret Beaverstock and Jeremy Palsgrove, both of Jonesboro, were among the more than 9,300 University of Maryland Global Campus students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a GPA of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Haymon makes dean’s list at Tufts University
Aviance Haymon of Osceola, class of 2025, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Tufts University in Medford, Mass.
To be included, students must earn a GPA of 3.4 or greater for the semester.
Willard joins UALR trial team
Matthew Willard of Bay has joined the 2022-23 Trial Team for the University of Arkansas Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.
Bowen’s trial team comprises a select group of second and third-year law students who compete in interscholastic events throughout the United States.
Arkansas teachers receive grants
Twelve Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants funded with contributions from members of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association have been awarded for 2022. These awards are given to Arkansas public school employees in two categories, practicing educators to further their own education and classified employees who are working to become licensed teachers.
Area educators receiving grants in the first category were Lance Mabrey with Rector School District; and Elisabeth Qualls with Buffalo Island Central School District.
Megan Parker with Jonesboro Public Schools received a grant in the second category.
Merit scholarships available at Rhodes
Rhodes College in Memphis will now feature a priority deadline of Dec. 1 to apply for merit-based awards for first-year students entering the college in fall 2023.
Available scholarships include the Cambridge Scholarship, $36,000 per year; Dean’s Scholarship, $33,000 per year; Presidential Scholarship, $32,000 per year; Ralph C. Hon Scholarship, $30,000 per year; and Diehl Scholarship, $27,000 per year.
Students will be considered by submitting the application at www.commonapp.org. An applicant’s high school record, test scores (if submitted), essay, recommendation letters, special talents and extracurricular activities will be reviewed to determine eligibility. Rhodes is test-optional and there is no application fee.
Applications received after the deadline may still be considered for other merit awards as well as a limited number of the scholarships named above.
Merten graduates from Washington University in St. LouisEmily Merten, daughter of Anne Merten and Chris Merten of Jonesboro, graduated from Washington University in St. Louis on May 20. Merten graduated from the School of Medicine with a Doctor of Audiology.
Schaeffer elected to SGA at UALR
Viola Schaeffer of Blytheville has been elected as an associate justice of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Student Government Association for the 2022-23 academic year.
The mission of the student government association is to represent the students of UALR in the decision-making process of the university, to provide needed services for the students, and to further the interests of the university and its students.
