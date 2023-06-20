Students make Freed-Hardeman honor rolls
Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., has released the names of students who made the president’s and dean’s lists for the spring 2023 semester.
To be on the president’s list, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 GPA. Students on the dean’s list have earned a minimum 3.4 GPA for the semester.
MaKenzie Mitchell of Trumann was named to the president’s list while Blade Davis of Walnut Ridge and Joe Harris of Ravenden were named to the dean’s list.
SAU announces spring honor rolls
Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia has announced those students included on the spring 2023 president’s and dean’s lists.
To be included on the president’s list a student must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester. Lexy Proffitt of Bono, Aiden Thacker of Lepanto and Sadey Underwood of Piggott were named to the list.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher. Those included were MacKenzie Beaird, Summer Crawford, Saraya Hewitt, Jasmine Lee and Elijah Reddick, all of Jonesboro, Jonathan Bunnell, Dalton Hale and Kenzy Wooldridge, all of Bono, Alexandria Brewer of Paragould, Jared Wilson of Blytheville, Addison Goodman of Corning, Kimberly Crabb of Hardy and Kemarion Brooks of Osceola.
The University of Alabama has two NEA graduates
Some 5,885 degrees will be awarded during The University of Alabama’s spring 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.
Among those earning diplomas were Leah Mae Aldridge of Jonesboro, who received a Master of Business Administration and Caroline Goodman of Corning, earning a Bachelor of Science.
Watson named Gilman Scholar
Jadyan Watson a junior at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has been chosen as a Gilman Scholar and is studying abroad in the Spanish Immersion in Costa Rica program. Watson is an honors social work major with minors in Spanish and children’s advocacy studies.
Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply to their study-abroad costs. More than 2,000 students were chosen for the Gilman Scholarship.
Bingaman earns study abroad grant
Reagan Bingaman of Bryant, a senior at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is the recipient of a $1,000 Phi Kappa Phi Study Abroad Grant. She is one of 125 students across the United States to receive this honor.
Harrell earns education degree
Alexa Harrell of Piggott celebrated spring 2023 commencement May 13 in Puckett Fieldhouse on the Fayette campus of Central Methodist University.
Harrell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education after studying elementary education.
Butler named to MSU dean’s list
Grace Butler of Jonesboro was among the students named to the dean’s list at Missouri State University in Springfield.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA.
Area students among MSU grads
More than 4,100 students were on the spring 2023 graduation list at Mississippi State University in Starkville. Receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration degrees were Carly Horne and Bennett Williams with high honors, both of Jonesboro. James Bingham of Trumann received a Bachelor of Science with highest honors.
Carmichael receives ASUMH scholarship
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home recently awarded privately-funded scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year. Brayden Carmichael of Monette earned the Carl Velner Scholarship.
BRTC awards president’s scholarships
The following area students have been awarded president’s scholarships at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, Jaxon McGrew of Success, Landon Lucas of Corning and Melanie Jones of Walnut Ridge. The award covers full tuition for two consecutive semesters provided the recipient maintains a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative GPA, and full-time enrollment.
Piggott natives earn dean’s list honors
Erica Burns and Carlie Vancil, both of Piggott were among the students included on the spring 2023 dean’s list at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.
Requirements for placement include a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Corbin earns veterinary degree
Caitlyn Corbin of Jonesboro earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree during the 47th annual Veterinary Medicine Commencement held May 15 at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
Corbin plans to work in a small animal practice.
Paragould’s Tant graduates from Millikin University
Robert Tant of Paragould graduated with high honors from Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., with a Bachelor of Music in Music Education-Instrumental from Millikin University.
Tant was one of 338 graduates recognized during the spring 2023 commencement ceremonies on May 21.
