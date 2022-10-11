U of A to offer free application days
For three days in October, the University of Arkansas is waiving the standard application fee for students from Arkansas. From Thursday-Saturday, Arkansas students applying for undergraduate admission to U of A can do so for free.
To take advantage of this opportunity, students should go to apply.uark.edu to begin an application and click the Free Application Days box at the end in place of paying the fee.
Economics Arkansas offering free training
In honor of Economic Education Month, Economics Arkansas is offering almost daily no-cost training opportunities for teachers and kicking off a new student competition. More information can be found at www.economicsarkansas.org.
Area students graduate from UCA
The University of Central Arkansas has announced the students who graduated in August. Area students earning degrees included Alex Beasley and DaeShawn Trice, both of Jonesboro; Rachel Sanders of Hickory Ridge; Alexis Stanley and Monica Tobar, both of Paragould; Heather Long and Kaitlyn Wilson, both of Newport; Sierra Elliott of Blytheville; Nikki Glass of Manila; Lou Mofield of Keiser; Toni Emrich of Tyronza; Stephanie Downing of Pocahontas; and Marshall Padgett of Ravenden Springs.
Call for papers opens for Delta Symposium
Arkansas State University has opened a call for papers and presentations for the 28th annual Delta Symposium, set for March 29 to April 1, 2023. The deadline for entries is Dec. 22.
Proposals connecting Arkansas and the Delta to this year’s theme, “Labor History and Contemporary Laborlore,” will receive special consideration. More general proposals that also address the theme within Southern history, culture and heritage will also be considered.
The complete symposium call for papers is available online at astate.edu/delta-symposium. Entries and inquiries may be directed to the Delta Symposium Committee, in care of Dr. Gregory Hansen, chair, Arkansas State University, Department of English, Philosophy and World Languages, at P.O. Box 1890, State University 72467; ghansen@astate.edu; or 870-972-3043.
Lyon College museum exhibit to open
In observance of the 150th anniversary of Lyon College, the Old Independence Regional Museum, 380 S. Ninth St. in Batesville is hosting an Arkansas/Lyon College exhibit Oct. 14-23.
The exhibit will showcase some of the artifacts from the college’s earliest days and detail events from throughout its 150 years, offering a look into where the college started and how it got to where it is today.
The museum is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Humes Memorial Scholarship awarded
The Curtis Humes Memorial Scholarship for students enrolled in a computer technology course at Black River Technical College was awarded to Bryson Johnson of Jonesboro. Humes worked in the computer lab while attending BRTC. His family created the scholarship.
