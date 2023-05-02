BRTC Board announces quarterly meeting
The next meeting of the Black River Technical College Board of Trustees is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday on the Pocahontas campus in the Richard Gaines Business/Technology Building conference room. Visitors may access the board meeting via Zoom at blackrivertech.zoom.us/j/98983824784.
A-State announces commencement
Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will hold spring commencement ceremonies Saturday at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive. The ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and are open to the public. Seating for friends and family will be first-come, first choice.
All parking near the arena will be available with gates up. Parking on grass surfaces will not be permitted. There is a clear bag policy that will be enforced for all guests. Doors will open 90 minutes before the ceremony begins.
Those who cannot attend the ceremony may view the livestream at astate.edu/live.
BRTC announces graduation dates
Black River Technical College will hold its registered nursing pinning and graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. May 9 and spring 2023 commencement at 6:30 p.m. May 11, both in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas Campus.
Family and friends of the graduates are invited to attend.
Ozarka sets date for commencement
Ozarka College will hold its 2023 commencement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. May 11 in the auditorium of the John E. Miller Education Complex in Melbourne.
Lyon announces graduation plans
Lyon College will hold its spring 2023 commencement ceremony at 8:30 a.m. May 13 at Couch Garden of the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
WBU students honored with academic awards
Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge held its annual Academic Awards Ceremony April 24 in the Moody Room of Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria.
Awards were presented to outstanding students in the university’s academic departments. Area students honored and their departments included Dylan Creech of Jonesboro, Business; Reesa Hampton of Marmaduke, Mid-Level Education; Ashlyn Apple of Paragould, English; Joseph Hutchison of Evening Shade, History; Jarron Brantley of Jonesboro, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts; Andrew Radcliff of Corning, Master of Arts in Teaching; Kyla Hudson of Walnut Ridge, Master of Science in Education; Tate Anderson of Walnut Ridge and Jared Veteto of Jonesboro, Music; and Maura Thomason of Sydney, Natural Sciences.
Science and Math grads honored
The College of Sciences and Mathematics at Arkansas State University recognized its most outstanding students who graduated or are graduating in 2022-23 during Convocation of Scholars.
The Chancellor’s Scholar award for the graduating student with the highest overall GPA in the academic college was presented to Mary Elise Schultz of Pace, Fla. She also received the 4.0 Scholar Award.
Area students receiving departmental awards included Nathan May of Newport in biological sciences and Scout Weatherford of Marmaduke in chemistry and physics. Zachary Ellenburg of Jonesboro received a graduate student award. Ambassadors for the college included Hannah Seats, Mary Jayne Umeora and Mikayla Westman-Forbes, all of Jonesboro, and Scout Weatherford of Marmaduke.
Lee co-author of award-winning work
Dr. Jaein Lee, assistant professor of sociology at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was the lead author of two papers presented at the Population Association of America annual conference in New Orleans.
He and his co-author from UT-San Antonio received the PAA poster award for “Religion, Religiosity and Acceptance of Suicide in South Korea,” in which they concluded that protestants in South Korea are the most religious group and also the least accepting of suicide.
Weeks graduate from UT Tyler
The University of Texas at Tyler held spring 2023 commencement Friday and Saturday at the UT Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center. Among the graduates was Skyla Weeks of Cherokee Village earning a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology.
Sullivan is panelist on Preparing Sports Media
Dustin Sullivan, instructor in creative media production at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was a panelist during the Broadcast Educators of America conference in Las Vegas.
He and the other panelists discussed how sports media professors and instructors can guide students to become more well-rounded members of the sports media, rather than solely being focused on play-by-play or primary on-camera talent positions. Sullivan also shared tips and suggestions for educators who prepare these students for the job market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.