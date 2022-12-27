Whiteland named Educator of the Year
Dr. Susan Whiteland, an associate professor of art education at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was named Higher Education Art Educator of the Year during the Arkansas Art Educators Conference in Little Rock.
The association selects the recipient from nominations submitted by peers in the association and voted on by the group’s board.
Lyon College dean’s list
Lyon College recently announced that 124 students made the fall 2022 dean’s list. Students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade-point average and take a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester to appear on the list.
Area students included Devin Lipford of Bono; Justin Dunn of Highland; Riley Hubbard of Imboden; Avery Aquino, Hannah Davison, Berkeley Landrum and Nikkolette Perkins, all of Jonesboro; Braden Glenn of Lynn; Bailey Barnard and Aziza Takhi, both of Maynard; Timothy Creekmore of Poughkeepsie; and Jaron Price of Smithville.
Jenkins composes award-winning piece, ‘We Seven’
“We Seven,” a wind ensemble composition by Dr. Derek M. Jenkins, assistant professor of music theory and composition at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was awarded first prize in the inaugural Winds Composition Contest Saxony.
His piece was selected from among 90 entries by more than 70 composers from around the world. The German premiere by the Dresdner Bläserphilharmonie will be in the spring of 2023.
Union University honor rolls
Union University in Jackson, Tenn. has announced its president’s and dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The president’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 GPA on a four-point scale.
Area students included on this list were Emily Calhoon, Sarah Owens, Sydney Sample and Natalie Supine, all of Jonesboro; Jessica Harbby of Newport and Kellen Patterson of Wynne.
The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA on a four-point scale.
Macie Smith of Manila was included on this list.
Spence completes doctoral degree
Mary Elizabeth Spence, assistant director of student learning assessment at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, recently completed her Doctor of Education in adult and lifelong learning at the University of Arkansas.
Spence has been an A-State staff member since 2009.
West graduates from UCO
Jonesboro resident Aubrey Faith West graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Early Childhood Education as a part of the fall 2022 class, which included 987 students.
Calhoon graduates from Union U
Emily Calhoon of Jonesboro was among the 210 students graduating from Union University in Jackson, Tenn., on Dec. 17.
Calhoon earned a Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics-Applied.
Nix and Altom research home health
Dr. Elizabeth Nix, professor of nursing, and Kacie Altom, associate professor of nursing, both at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro recently presented a poster, “Can We Talk: Home Health and Hospice Nurses Talk about Spirituality,” at the Maui Nursing and Allied Health Professions Conference.
Their research article titled “Home Health and Home Hospice Nursing: How Safe is the Environment?” has been accepted for publication in the May/June edition of Home Health Care Now Journal.
