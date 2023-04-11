BRTC LETA graduation set
The Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy Spring 2023 graduation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Randolph County Development Center at the BRTC Pocahontas location. Graduation is open to the public and will be streamed live on LETA’s Facebook page. Sonia Fonticiella will be the keynote speaker.
Lyon College to host symposium
Political science students at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville, will present their original research examining individual behavior as it relates to important questions in international relations at the 2023 Behavioral World Politics Symposium from 1 to 2:15 p.m. April 27, in the Bevens Music Room of the Brown Fine Arts Building.
The event is free and open to the public.
UAMS accepting applications for summer programs
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is accepting applications for summer camp programs that introduce high school students to career opportunities in the health care field.
The Medical Applications of Science for Health program is a summer day camp for students entering grades 11 and 12.
Participants gain exposure to health careers through hands-on activities, tours of health care facilities and interaction with medical professionals.
In Northeast Arkansas, MASH camps will be held June 5-16 at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould and June 19-23 at Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville.
Camp dates and application deadlines vary based on location.
For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/3zO0sso.
Junior Leadership applications open
The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its Junior Leadership program. Students who are currently sophomores are eligible to apply, including those in both public and private schools or being homeschooled.
Junior Leadership will meet monthly from August through February. The deadline to apply is May 5. Interested students should contact their school counselor or career coach or email cslater@jonesborochamber.com.
Larson presents workshop
A workshop submission by Brianna Larson, assistant professor of theater and dance at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, was accepted for presentation at the 2023 Southeastern Theatre Conference. Titled “English and Scottish Country Dance — Skills for Ensemble Movement,” the workshop enabled students to explore ensemble movement through styles of dance to which most of them had never been exposed, and to discuss utilizing movement and character for storytelling.
BRTC students get scholarships
Black River Technical College students were awarded scholarships by the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund on Feb. 18 at Word Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
Scholarship recipients included Kara Moore and Chuck Kirkindall, both of Jonesboro; Danielle Parker of Maynard; Brooke Lenderman, Dashawna Mason, Edna Johnson and Kuiana Wells, all of Paragould.
Maternal Child Health Certificate Program coming to UAMS
Starting in the fall 2023 semester, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health will offer a Maternal and Child Health Certificate Program.
Registration for the program is currently open.
Students will receive education and assignments that focus on maternal, infant, child and adolescent health including children with special health care needs, along with studying the cultural, historical and political factors that influence health and a family’s ability to provide a healthy environment for children.
The program is a total of 13 credit hours and can be finished in two semesters.
For more information about the program, contact Dr. Alex Marshall, associate professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Health Education at UAMS via email at smarshall@uams.edu.
Berryhill named to dean’s list
Cameryn Berryhill of Evening Shade was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Berryhill is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.
To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts and Sciences, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
Aryal writes chapter on creative writing
A book chapter by Dr. Khem Aryal, associate professor of English at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, has been published. The chapter, titled “Circling Back: Making Space for Theories in the Creative Writing Classroom,” makes a case for introducing literary theories to the teaching of creative writing. The chapter is in “Innovative Practices in Creative Writing Teaching,” edited by Graeme Harper and published by a UK-based firm, Cambridge Scholars Publishing.
Local students earn honors at Oregon State
Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for the winter 2023 semester have been announced by Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Area students included Elliott Larsen and Karen LeClair, both of Jonesboro.
Desai and Robertson co-author journal article
Dr. Hrish Desai, assistant professor of accounting, and Dr. John Robertson, professor of accounting, both at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, are two of the co-authors of an article accepted for publication in Issues in Accounting Education. The article, regarding the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot’s response to accounting assessment questions, provides evidence of how ChatGPT performs on different question types, accounting topics, class levels, open/closed assessments and test bank questions.
They also discuss implications for accounting education and research.
