BRTC Board to hold special meeting
The Black River Technical College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. March 16 in the Richard Gaines Technology Building conference room at the BRTC Pocahontas location.
The meeting will be held to discuss the BRTC fees structure and a resolution to recognize new additional instructional sites.
A-State students visit the U.S. Capital
Twelve Arkansas State University-Jonesboro students recently attended the Inside Washington Seminar in Washington, D.C. They were accompanied by Dr. Jordan Butcher, assistant professor of political science.
Through this seminar, they interacted with public policy officials, explored various career paths and discussed popular issues.
Electric Co-ops to sponsor state spelling bee
The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas will host the 2023 Arkansas State Spelling Bee on March 11 at the Arkansas 4-H Center, 1 Four H Way, in Little Rock. The public is invited to attend the event.
To learn more about the Arkansas State Spelling Bee, visit www.aecc.com/spellingbee.
Sweet receives research grant
The Kays Foundation at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro has approved a grant of $12,223 to support research by Dr. Andrew Sweet, assistant professor of evolutionary biology.
Sweet will use the award to apply DNA sequencing technologies to better understand arthropod biodiversity in Northeast Arkansas. The project, which will continue until September 2024, also will provide training for undergraduate students in the field of molecular biology.
Music students selected for competition
Students of Dr. Nairam Simoes, assistant professor of music, and Sam Oliveri, instructor in music, both at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, earned a semifinalist spot in the 2023 International Trumpet Guild’s Chamber Music Division of the Ryan Anthony Memorial Trumpet Competition, set for May 31 in Minneapolis.
They also were selected for the National Trumpet Competition at Colorado-Boulder in March.
Cagle receives single-parent scholarship
Ashley Cagle of Pocahontas has accepted the Sylvia Cagle Single Parent Scholarship at Black River Technical College.
Ashley Cagle is a Pocahontas High School graduate and the daughter of Jim and Lisa Cagle. She is currently seeking a practical nursing degree from BRTC.
The scholarship is provided by Darrell Cagle in honor of his mother, Sylvia, who raised him while being a single mother.
Nix is co-author of aromatherapy research
A research study by Dr. Elizabeth S. Nix, professor of nursing at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, and former A-State nursing faculty member, Dr. Mollie Manning, has been accepted for publication this spring in the Journal of Christian Nursing.
Through their study, Nix and Manning provide an analysis of the use of aromatherapy in post-operative patient care and help familiarize nursing professionals with this technique’s usage and benefits.
U of A to offer dual nursing executives degree
Courses will start this summer for a new, dual-degree program that combines advanced nursing practice skills with executive leadership competencies
The College of Education and Health Professions and the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas are collaborating to launch the program that allows nurses to earn two diplomas simultaneously; a Doctor of Nursing Practice and an Executive Master of Business Administration.
The primarily online program is designed for master’s prepared, licensed advanced practice nurses who want to take on executive leadership positions beyond the director level, including chief nursing officer, chief operational officer, chief executive officer, vice president or president. It will also benefit those who run their own health-care facilities.
Bowen named to president’s list
Jocelynn Bowen, from Paragould, was one of more than 1,100 students named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway S.C.
Students who made the president’s list achieved a 4.0 GPA during the semester.
Womack places first in Braille Challenge
Waydelee Womack of Brookland won Freshman: First Place on Feb. 16, in the Arkansas Regional Braille Challenge at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Little Rock. The Braille Challenge is the only national reading and writing contest in braille for students who are blind and visually impaired.
Students from across the state tested their braille and literacy skills in five categories, reading comprehension, braille spelling, chart and graph reading, proofreading and braille speed and accuracy.
The Arkansas Regional is the first step to the national finals competition held in Los Angeles.
Tant makes dean’s list at Millikin
Robert Tant of Paragould has made the dean’s list for fall 2022 at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher earn dean’s list honors.
