A-State to offer new master’s degree
Arkansas State University will offer the Master of Science in applied digital technology degree which consists of 33 graduate-level credit hours and is being offered in-person and online.
In addition to the 12 credit hours of core courses, the master’s program includes four emphasis areas: artificial intelligence and machine learning; cloud and cybersecurity; game and app design; and business analytics. The game and app design concentration is offered by the Department of Art and Design.
Interested students may contact Dr. Matthew Hill, director of graduate programs at mdhill@astate.edu or Jessica McBride, jskinner@astate.edu, assistant registrar for graduate programs, both at the Neil Griffin College of Business.
SAU announces fall honor rolls
Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia has announced that Lexy Proffitt of Bono and Avery Jackson of Manila earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester and have been named to its president’s list.
Students who earned a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA for the fall 2022 semester and were named to the dean’s list were Elijah Reddick of Jonesboro, Dalton Hale of Bono, Alexandria Brewer, Cassidy Hass and Callie Newsom, all of Paragould, Addison Goodman of Corning, Amanda Scercy of Ash Flat, Kimberly Crabb of Hardy, Taylor Ivy of Imboden, Aiden Thacker of Lepanto and Sky Wess of Williford.
Area students make dean’s list
Belmont University in Nashville recently announced the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours, exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses, and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C, inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses.
Area students included were Cade Rogers, Celia Mayfield and Lilly Rogers, all of Jonesboro, and Karlie Thompson of Paragould.
Listenbee, Walz to present at conference
Kelli Listenbee, director of Learning Support Services and coordinator, of first-year experience at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, and Dr. Stacy Walz, associate professor of clinical lab sciences, department chair and assistant dean of Nursing and Health Professions, co-authored a presentation accepted for the First-Year Experience National Conference.
They will discuss how a faculty advisory board (FAB) can positively impact an institution’s FYE program and leverage available resources through a shared approach to programming.
Local students named to dean’s listMissouri State University in Springfield has announced that Marcie Bewley and Grace Butler, both of Jonesboro, were among the undergraduate students included on the fall 2022 dean’s list.
Students on the list must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours during the semester and have at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Davis graduates from the University of Iowa
Clayton Davis from Paragould was among the nearly 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students conferred their degrees last month at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Davis earned certification in investment management from the Graduate Management Programs.
Area students receive dean’s list recognition
Misty Adams of Leachville and Carolina Hoffman of Marmaduke were placed on the dean’s list at Greenville University in Illinois for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify, the students must have successfully completed a minimum of 12 hours for the semester with a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
Pan and Deen co-author study
Dr. Po-Lin Pan, professor of strategic communication at Arkansas State University, and alumnus Ahmed Deen co-authored a research article published in the Journal of Social Media in Society. Their study uses a social network approach to examining 39,341 tweets of two hashtags: #Election2020results and #BidenTransition after the 2020 election.
They found five influential nodes, with three from the same organization – MyNation based in India.
Hollis named to dean’s list
Toby Hollis of Rector was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
Dean’s list status was earned by achieving a GPA of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of graded coursework during a given semester and who have no “incomplete” or “no grade reported” hours during the same semester.
Darty wins AgHeritage Scholarship
Neeleigh Darty of Paragould has been awarded the AgHeritage Farm Credit Services Scholarship at Black River Technical College. Darty is a 2022 graduate of Greene County Tech High School and is the daughter of Neal and Ashley Darty. She is seeking a business degree and plans to go to Arkansas State University after graduation.
She will receive $1,000 per semester, fall and spring, provided she maintains enrollment and GPA requirements.
Students named to Harding’s dean’s list
Harding University in Searcy has announced the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
Area students included were Sophie Ramsey, Alexandra Wright, Ashley Carlton, Caleb Hooton, Ashley Lamkin, Joshua Milnes, Brett Baker, Keely Madden, Reese McMillan, Jake Harrell and Macy Montgomery, all of Jonesboro; Hayden Byrd and Alanna Drakeford, both of Pocahontas; Avery Newsom of Beech Grove; Austin Chunn, John Stewart, Veronica Allmon and Aiden Duty, all of Paragould; Hannah Davidson of Newport; Katelyn Walling and Cooper Wright, both of Smithville; Jennifer Little of Piggott; and Joel Hoppe of Highland.
ATU announces fall 2022 dean’s list
Arkansas Tech University has announced its dean’s list for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2022 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the dean’s list.
Area students included on the list are Mary Bailey, Sara Belk, Tyler Peaster, Sophey Pope and Christian Robinson, all of Jonesboro; Allyson Gott of Black Rock; Christopher Smith of Cherokee Village; Chloe Stroud of Hoxie; Peyton Philyaw of Lepanto; Caitlin Balentine of Newport; Jake Brittingham and Kristopher Lorren, both of Paragould; Madison VanderKooi of Piggott; Madalyn Hogan and Christopher Palmer, both of Pocahontas; and Karen Hufty of Rector.
