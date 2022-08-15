Bethel honors academic achievements
Bethel University in McKenzie, Tenn., recently announced the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Health Sciences spring semester 2022 honor roll and dean’s list students.
Included on the honor roll were Chloe Amick of Jonesboro and Jackson Henderson of Wynne.
Honor roll undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.7 or above and no grade lower than a “C.”
Noah Hawkins of Jonesboro was named to the dean’s list, including undergraduates who have completed 12 or more hours of academic work with an average GPA of 3.5-3.69 and no grade lower than a “C.”
Local student earns dean’s list honors
Sophia Drummond of Jonesboro was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Emerson College based in Boston, Mass.
The requirement to make the dean’s list is a GPA of 3.7 or higher for that semester..
Undergraduates finish internships
Five area undergraduate students at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro have completed summer internship projects at the Arkansas Biosciences Institute. They will make their presentations in September.
The program supports A-State students as they enhance their academic experience by providing them with opportunities to participate in hands-on research and creative work in the sciences, engineering, professional programs, arts, humanities, and social sciences.
Area student interns included Wade Boggs of Paragould, majoring in biotechnology; Callie Beaird-Campbell of Monette, majoring in wildlife ecology and management with a minor in Spanish; Emma Dillon of Paragould, majoring in chemistry, with an emphasis in the pre-professional program; Logan Foster of Piggott, majoring in interdisciplinary studies; and Daniel Jackson of Jonesboro, majoring in biotechnology.
Morris named Sturgis Fellow at U of ACoy Morris of Jonesboro was one of five students named a Sturgis Fellow this fall in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
The Sturgis Fellowship is the U of A’s oldest and one of its most esteemed fellowship programs.
It awards each fellow $80,000 over four years, covering tuition, room and board, and providing support for educational tools such as computer hardware and software, high-quality musical instruments, professional journals and participation at academic conferences.
Morris is the son of Mike Morris and Cassey Cloninger.
He graduated from Valley View High School, where he was salutatorian, a National Merit Scholar and an AP Scholar with Distinction
WBU named NAIA Champions
Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge has been named a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Champions of Character Five-Star institution for the 2021-22 school year.
Williams placed among 67 other institutions earning Gold status and was one of just two schools in Arkansas to earn recognition in this category.
Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earned points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion.
Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete GPAs and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year.
